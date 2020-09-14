Montgomery County coronavirus update Monday, September 14

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials said Monday that there have been 207 confirmed cases since testing began. Of the 207 positive cases, 201 people have made a full recovery.
There are 20 people under a mandatory quarantine in the county. There have been 6 COVID-19 related deaths in the county to date.
