Montgomery County coronavirus update Friday, June 19

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Montgomery County is reporting 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 94 of which have recovered. The county is still reporting a single death from the virus.

Eighteen residents remain in quarantine with another four in home isolation. The county is reminding residents who get tested to remain in quarantine until they receive their results. They must also call the county health department at 518-853-3531.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak