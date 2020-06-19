Montgomery County coronavirus update Friday, June 19

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Montgomery County is reporting 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 94 of which have recovered. The county is still reporting a single death from the virus.

Eighteen residents remain in quarantine with another four in home isolation. The county is reminding residents who get tested to remain in quarantine until they receive their results. They must also call the county health department at 518-853-3531.

