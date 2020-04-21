Montgomery County coronavirus update, April 20

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday’s COVID-19 update from Montgomery County Public Health reports that there have been 43 lab-confirmed positive cases since the outbreak began.

Of those, 24 have made a full recovery and are no longer being monitored.

Two individuals are under medical care, and 16 are under home-based monitoring or quarantine. There are an additional 58 individuals quarantined who have not yet been tested for coronavirus, but who have suspected infections.

One Montgomery County community member has died from the virus during the pandemic.

