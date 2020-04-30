Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Thursday that there have been 54 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 54 cases, 34 people have been cleared of the virus.
There are two people being treated for the virus in the hospital. 17 poeple are being monitored by the county and are in isolation. There has been one COVID-19 related death.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- When should campgrounds open and who decides
- North County HUD funding to help landlords and residents
- Local hospital testing new coronavirus treatment
- Murder charge dropped against Albany man
- House Republicans question committee to oversee coronavirus response