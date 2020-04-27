Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 49 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 49 cases, 34 people have made a full recovery.
There are two people being treated for the virus in the hospital. 12 people are under quarantine and are being monitored by the county. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.
