Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 45 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 45 cases, 25 people have made a full recovery. Three people are being treated in the hospital.
There are 67 people in quarantine and being monitored by the county. There has been one COVID-19 related death.
