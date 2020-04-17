Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 39 accumulative cases of coronavirus in the county since testing began. Of those 39 cases, 21 people have made a full recovery. There are two people being treated in the hospital for coronavirus.
There are 15 people in quarantine and 77 people monitored by the county health department.
