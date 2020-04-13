Montgomery County coronavirus update

Latest News

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 33 accumulative positive cases in the county since testing began. Of those 33 cases, 11 people have been cleared of the virus. Three people are being treated in the hospital.

There are 97 people in quarantine and are being monitored by the county. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.

