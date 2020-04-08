Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Montgomery County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said that there have been 22 accumulative positive cases in the county on Wednesday. There are four people being treated in the hospital.

As of Wednesday afternoon, five people have been cleared of the virus, 63 people are being monitored in quarantine and there has been one COVID-19 related death.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak