Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials say there have been 19 cases of COVID-19 in the county since testing began. Officials say one person has died due to complications from COVID-19. Seven of those patients are recovering at home and four are in the hospital.

There are also 50 people in quarantine and are being monitored.

County Executive Matthew Ossenfort also issued an Emergency Order on Tuesday to enhance protective measures in place under the State of Emergency declared March 15.

Failure to comply with the Local Emergency Order can result in being charged with a Class B Misdemeanor. The order can be seen below.