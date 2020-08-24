Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 185 confirmed cases since testing began. There are currently nine positive cases active throughout the county.

Of the 185 positive cases, 174 people have made a full recovery. There are three people being treated in the hospital. The county has recorded two COVID-19 related deaths.

