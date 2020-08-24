Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 185 confirmed cases since testing began. There are currently nine positive cases active throughout the county.
Of the 185 positive cases, 174 people have made a full recovery. There are three people being treated in the hospital. The county has recorded two COVID-19 related deaths.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- High school football, other “high risk” sports not allowed to play in New York
- Bills HC Sean McDermott says it’s “ridiculous” some stadiums can have fans while others can’t
- Supermarket chain Hannaford to offer same-day delivery
- RNC preview: GOP opens scaled-down convention to renominate Trump, Pence for 2020
- NXIVM based series “The Vow” debuts on HBO