Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 177 confirmed cases since testing began. There are 14 active cases in the county at this time.

Three people are being treated in the hospital and 11 are recovering at home. To date, there have been 162 recoveries reported. The county has recorded one COVID-19 death.

