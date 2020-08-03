Montgomery County coronavirus update

News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 149 confirmed cases in the county since testing began. Of those 149 cases, 137 people have made a full recovery. Eleven people are in isolation and are being monitored by the county.

There is no one being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded one COVID-19 related death.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga