Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 149 confirmed cases in the county since testing began. Of those 149 cases, 137 people have made a full recovery. Eleven people are in isolation and are being monitored by the county.

There is no one being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded one COVID-19 related death.

