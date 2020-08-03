MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 149 confirmed cases in the county since testing began. Of those 149 cases, 137 people have made a full recovery. Eleven people are in isolation and are being monitored by the county.
There is no one being treated for the virus in the hospital. The county has recorded one COVID-19 related death.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become a hurricane before landfall in the Carolinas, hurricane warnings have been issued
- Warren County sees first coronavirus death since May 30
- WATCH: Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement at 1 p.m.
- Eastside neighborhood in Troy may see disruption of water service while maintenance is underway
- Montgomery County coronavirus update