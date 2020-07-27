Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 138 confirmed cases in the county since testing began. Of those 138 cases, 132 have made a full recovery. There are five active cases.
There are 44 people being monitored in quarantine. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.
