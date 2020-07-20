MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 132 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 132 cases, 124 people have made a full recovery.
There are seven people in isolation right now. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Montgomery County coronavirus update
- WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Cuomo discusses COVID-19 efforts with Mayor Van Johnson in Savannah
- Police search for missing vulnerable adult
- Cuomo calls for police to disperse crowds outside NYC bars
- Former copper mine turns river orange