Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Monday that there have been 132 confirmed cases since testing began. Of those 132 cases, 124 people have made a full recovery.

There are seven people in isolation right now. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.

