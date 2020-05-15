Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Data released Friday shows that there have been 64 total coronavirus cases in the county since testing began. Of those 64 cases, 54 people have made a full recovery.
There is one person being treated in the hospital and eight people are in isolation and being monitored by the county. 17 people are under mandatory quarantine. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- UAlbany honoring over 5,000 graduates in ‘OneUAlbany virtual graduation celebration’
- Greene County coronavirus update Friday, May 15
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- NIH director: Large-scale vaccine testing expected by July
- Columbia County coronavirus update. one new death reported