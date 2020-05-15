Montgomery County coronavirus update

Video Updates from Officials

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Data released Friday shows that there have been 64 total coronavirus cases in the county since testing began. Of those 64 cases, 54 people have made a full recovery.

There is one person being treated in the hospital and eight people are in isolation and being monitored by the county. 17 people are under mandatory quarantine. There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.

