Montgomery County coronavirus update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Tuesday that there have been 54 accumulative positive cases since testing began. There have been 47 people who have recovered from the virus in the county.

Two people are being treated in the hospital. There are 27 people under quarantine and four people in isolation and are being monitored by the county. There has been one COVID-19 related death.

