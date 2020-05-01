Montgomery County coronavirus update

1  of  2
179th Saratoga County Fair canceled Gov. Cuomo closes schools for remainder of school year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Friday that there have been 54 accumulative positive cases since testing began. Of those 54 cases, 35 people have been cleared of the virus.

Two people are being treated for the virus in the hospital. There are 50 people in quarantine and 16 people in isolation and showing symptoms.

There has been one COVID-19 related death in the county.

