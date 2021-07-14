Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s release results of alcohol sting

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Out of 14 Montgomery County businesses visited by an underage agent attempting to purchase alcohol, 13 denied the sale, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The sting was conducted on July 8.

Joe’s Mini-Market in Amsterdam was the only store where the underage agent was able to purchase alcohol. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they are pleased with the results of the sting.

“Enforcement details like this are to verify compliance with state alcohol laws at licensed businesses and are
regularly conducted by Law Enforcement throughout Montgomery County. Such high compliance with the law is a welcomed and positive outcome,” they said.

The individual who sold alcohol to the underage agent at Joe’s Mini Market was given a ticket by the Amsterdam Police Department and released the evening of July 8.

Below are the 13 businesses the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said were in compliance with state alcohol laws.

Amsterdam

  • Bottom’s Up
  • Dutch Mart
  • Valley View Mini Mart

Canajoharie

  • Betty Beaver’s
  • Sunoco

Fort Plain

  • Blueox
  • Stewart’s
  • Save-A-Lot

Palantine Bridge

  • Country Farms

Nelliston

  • Q’s Mart

St. Johnsville

  • Dollar General
  • Country Farms
  • Stewarts

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the sting including the Canajoharie Police
Department, Fort Plain Police Department, St. Johnsville Police Department, Amsterdam Police
Department, and New York State Liquor Authority.

