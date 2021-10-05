Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating stolen car case

NELLISTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a stolen car case after 911 Dispatch received a report from the Village of Nelliston on September 30.

Police say on October 4, the stolen car was recovered on Canal Street in the Village of Fort Plain, however the investigation into the theft is still ongoing. Leads and tips are reportedly being pursued, evidence is being processed, and investigators are working hard to close the case.

Anyone with any information can report it to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as follows: