Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 20 arrested Memorial Day weekend

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Twenty people were arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department over the Memorial Day weekend. Five of those arrests were made for DWI’s, according to a report from the department.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department arrested another 12 people for other crimes including larceny, traffic, and other offenses. They also arrested three others on warrants, including one man that Sheriff’s said made a terrorist threat to its 911 call center.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Memorial Day arrests:
- Hector Adorno, 32, criminal contempt
- Alex Alvarez-Ayala, 21, petit and grand larceny
- Breanna Bateholts, 22, failed to appear for ticket
- Rudy Byler, 22, DWI
- Cody Harding, 26, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle
- Antonio Malave, 49, DWI
- James Marr, 32, DWI
- Christopher Oldenburg, 19, making a terrorist threat
- Joseph Schaffer, 27, DWI
- Reginald Simek, 48, DWI
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Memorial Day weekend arrests between May 27-31
In addition, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department said they received 431 calls for assistance which included:
- 171 for other police services
- 141 for traffic-related service
- 84 for Fire/EMS
- 16 for fighting or disorderly people
- 11 motor vehicle accidents
- 3 for weapons complaint
- 5 where the SWAT team was used