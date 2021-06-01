Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Dept.: 20 arrested Memorial Day weekend

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Twenty people were arrested by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department over the Memorial Day weekend. Five of those arrests were made for DWI’s, according to a report from the department.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department arrested another 12 people for other crimes including larceny, traffic, and other offenses. They also arrested three others on warrants, including one man that Sheriff’s said made a terrorist threat to its 911 call center.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Memorial Day arrests:

Hector Adorno, 32, criminal contempt

Alex Alvarez-Ayala, 21, petit and grand larceny

Breanna Bateholts, 22, failed to appear for ticket

Rudy Byler, 22, DWI

Cody Harding, 26, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle

Antonio Malave, 49, DWI

James Marr, 32, DWI

Christopher Oldenburg, 19, making a terrorist threat

Joseph Schaffer, 27, DWI

Reginald Simek, 48, DWI

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Memorial Day weekend arrests between May 27-31

Source: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department

In addition, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department said they received 431 calls for assistance which included:

171 for other police services

141 for traffic-related service

84 for Fire/EMS

16 for fighting or disorderly people

11 motor vehicle accidents

3 for weapons complaint

5 where the SWAT team was used

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department Memorial Day weekend calls May 27-31