ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – The Times Union Center is bringing the dirt this weekend, so buckle up.

Monster Jam is back in Albany with two shows on Saturday and one on Sunday.

In what’s simply a mesmerizing sight to see, these monster trucks are roughly 12,000 pounds and still manage to pull off incredible stunts. Eight world-class drivers are set to wow the crowd, but who will come out victorious?

