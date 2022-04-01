ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The family-friendly, action-packed Monster Jam, returns to Albany, celebrating its 30th anniversary this weekend at the MVP Arena. News 10 got an early sneak peek of the preparations on Friday.

“This is an unscripted sport, so I always say expect the unexpected,” said Grave Digger Monster Truck Professional driver Weston Anderson. That being said, be pumped! The MVP arena is getting Monster Jam ready! It takes 60 truckloads of dirt to cover the floor of the arena.

Bring your earplugs! it’s a loud event, but the Monster Truck drivers want the fans to be louder! “When we’re in trucks and we’re competing, we can hear the fans, and the louder that they are, it really amps us up and helps us drive even harder so that’s why we always tell people, get on your feet and cheer, we can hear you,” said Whiplash Monster Truck Professional driver Brianna Mahon.

Flips, tight turns, and some wheelies, the professionals make these tricks look easy. Engineered to perfection, the 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions.

Weston Anderson, the man behind the wheel of the iconic black and green wrecking machine, lives for the adrenaline. “The thing I can compare it to the most, is riding a roller coaster, you go out there, you’re in the truck, you have all the fans cheering for you it just has your adrenaline pump, you get out and you’re still shaking even two hours after the show.”

This weekend, the Grave Digger, Whiplash, and 5 other trucks will battle it out. Driver Brianna Mahon, in her turquoise, glammed-out truck was at Monster Jam in September and says she’s ready to take home the trophy. “We had a great couple of shows back then so I am excited to come back and see a whole new crowd of people with a whole new set of drivers and hopefully bring home some more wins.”

The Monster Jam Pit Party will be held on Saturday and Sunday at the MVP Arena. At the Monster Jam Pit

Party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures and

enjoy other family-friendly fun. This unique experience is the only place that allows people to get up

close access to the Monster Jam teams and get an insider’s look at how these trucks are built to stand

up to the competition.

Get your tickets here! Visit MonsterJam.com for more detailed information on the event and wellness policies.