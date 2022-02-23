ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The family-friendly, action-packed Monster Jam, returns to Albany, celebrating its 30th anniversary. Fans can witness high-flying stunts, rivalries, and head-to-head battles for the event championship at the MVP Arena on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3.

Officials said fans can also take part in the ‘Monster Jam Pit Party’ meet their favorite drivers and crews, take pictures, and get up close to the massive trucks in this event. The truck lineup favorites will include Grave Digger, Dragon, El Toro Loco, and more.

Fans can visit MonsterJam.com for further information on the event, as well as health & safety guidelines. Officials said tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com