Monopoly money: Schuylerville man charged after counterfeit currency incident

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested Travis M. Pettit of Schuyler Falls Thursday, January 6 following an investigation into an incident that occurred in the city of Saratoga Springs on December 22, 2021. On the December date, Pettit attempted to use counterfeit money to defraud a Saratoga Springs business out of merchandise and currency.
Pettit is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. Forging, holding, or distributing counterfeit cash in any way is a felony in the United States.
Pettit was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear again in Saratoga Springs City Court at a later date.