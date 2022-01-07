Monopoly money: Schuylerville man charged after counterfeit currency incident

In this photo provided by Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, a policemen takes a photo of counterfeit money at a printing office in a university in Sofia. Bulgarian authorities say they have seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office in a university in the Bulgarian capital. In a joint operation with U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department arrested Travis M. Pettit of Schuyler Falls Thursday, January 6 following an investigation into an incident that occurred in the city of Saratoga Springs on December 22, 2021. On the December date, Pettit attempted to use counterfeit money to defraud a Saratoga Springs business out of merchandise and currency.

Pettit is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. Forging, holding, or distributing counterfeit cash in any way is a felony in the United States.

Pettit was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear again in Saratoga Springs City Court at a later date.