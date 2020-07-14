Breaking News
Suspect arrested in arson that destroyed a Gloversville abandoned mill

Monopoly board game now customized as Saratoga Springs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Saratoga Springs Monopoly

City of Saratoga Springs Monopoly

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Now available: First editions of a hotly-anticipated customized Monopoly game based on Saratoga Springs. All proceeds from the game, which sells for $50, will go directly to a community fund supporting local nonprofits.

The board game is full of familiar, nostalgic, and iconic businesses, destinations, organizations, and attractions meant to spark civic pride in Saratogians far and wide.

“Developing this game has been an incredible journey, and we are so excited to finally share it with the community.”

Caroline Putman
Former Chair, Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund

Officially sanctioned and produced by Hasbro, Saratoga Springs Monopoly can be ordered online or purchased at:

  • Adirondack Trust Company Branches
  • Allerdice Building Supplies
  • Cudney’s Cleaners
  • Dark Horse Mercantile
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Saratoga Springs
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs
  • Impressions of Saratoga
  • PJ’s BBQSA
  • Putnam Market
  • Saratoga Hospital
  • Spoken Boutique
  • Northshire Bookstore

100% of proceeds from sales directly benefit the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund’s Lend-A-Hand Grants program, providing critical funding in Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties.

The Adirondack Trust Company supported the creation of the game, along with support from community volunteers, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, the Cooley Group in Rochester, and other local businesses.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG