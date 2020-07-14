Monopoly board game now customized as Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Now available: First editions of a hotly-anticipated customized Monopoly game based on Saratoga Springs. All proceeds from the game, which sells for $50, will go directly to a community fund supporting local nonprofits.

The board game is full of familiar, nostalgic, and iconic businesses, destinations, organizations, and attractions meant to spark civic pride in Saratogians far and wide.

“Developing this game has been an incredible journey, and we are so excited to finally share it with the community.” Caroline Putman

Former Chair, Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund

Officially sanctioned and produced by Hasbro, Saratoga Springs Monopoly can be ordered online or purchased at:

Adirondack Trust Company Branches

Allerdice Building Supplies

Cudney’s Cleaners

Dark Horse Mercantile

Hampton Inn & Suites Saratoga Springs

Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs

Impressions of Saratoga

PJ’s BBQSA

Putnam Market

Saratoga Hospital

Spoken Boutique

Northshire Bookstore

100% of proceeds from sales directly benefit the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund’s Lend-A-Hand Grants program, providing critical funding in Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties.

The Adirondack Trust Company supported the creation of the game, along with support from community volunteers, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, the Cooley Group in Rochester, and other local businesses.

