SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Now available: First editions of a hotly-anticipated customized Monopoly game based on Saratoga Springs. All proceeds from the game, which sells for $50, will go directly to a community fund supporting local nonprofits.
The board game is full of familiar, nostalgic, and iconic businesses, destinations, organizations, and attractions meant to spark civic pride in Saratogians far and wide.
Officially sanctioned and produced by Hasbro, Saratoga Springs Monopoly can be ordered online or purchased at:
- Adirondack Trust Company Branches
- Allerdice Building Supplies
- Cudney’s Cleaners
- Dark Horse Mercantile
- Hampton Inn & Suites Saratoga Springs
- Homewood Suites by Hilton Saratoga Springs
- Impressions of Saratoga
- PJ’s BBQSA
- Putnam Market
- Saratoga Hospital
- Spoken Boutique
- Northshire Bookstore
100% of proceeds from sales directly benefit the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund’s Lend-A-Hand Grants program, providing critical funding in Saratoga, Warren, and Washington Counties.
The Adirondack Trust Company supported the creation of the game, along with support from community volunteers, the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce, the Cooley Group in Rochester, and other local businesses.
LATEST STORIES
- “Fintastic” news: Baby Shark Mac and Cheese coming to Walmart
- How to file for a tax extension
- Four more states added to coronavirus travel advisory
- Teen injured in Monday night Ontario Street shooting
- Monopoly board game now customized as Saratoga Springs