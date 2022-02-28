Photo Provided by Albany Business Review

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The top female business leaders in the Capital Region volunteered for the Biz Women Mentoring Monday event to help women succeed and make more money while doing it. Albany Business Review puts on this fast-paced career coaching program at the Troy Hilton Garden Inn on February 28.

It’s like speed dating for a mentor. Women will take a seat at 30 different tables and get advice from the area’s most influential female business leaders. One of them is Erica Beckford. She started Holt Virtual Assistance five years ago and is already rolling out her second business, MC Samuel’s Logistics.

Beckford planned to share advice on being an entrepreneur in hopes of nurturing more female entrepreneurs in the Capital Region. Her advice is to remember your “why” and surround yourself with people that can inspire you.

“Women, we have to stick together and we have to build a community because we all need support in entrepreneurship,” Beckford said. “It’s an all-day, every day, 24-hour a day job. In addition to the jobs that we hold normally as moms and wives.”

Beckford added that she enjoys bringing new perspectives to a male-dominated industry like logistics.

Kylie Holland, the Executive Vice President for Curtis Lumber, is another mentor for the event. She said that women bring the advantage of being natural problem solvers.

“We are presented with hurdles, challenges, all day long—personally and professionally,” Holland said. “So being able to bring that mindset to the table professionally is something we are uniquely able to offer.”

The coaching event occurs once a year and includes breakfast, networking, and the promise of finding a supportive female business community.