GARDINER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On May 6, the Mohonk Preserve is hosting the annual Rock the Ridge challenge. The goal is to run or hike a 50-mile course within 18 hours.

Participants can tackle the course by themselves or in relay teams of two, three, or four. There will be well-stocked and closely spaced aid stations along the well-marked course.

Rock the Ridge serves as a major fundraiser to support the Mohonk Preserve’s mission to protect the Shawangunk Mountains. When registering, participants will set up a personal fundraising page that donors can access. There are fundraising incentives highlighted with a two-night, mid-week stay at the Mohonk Mountain House for the top fundraiser!

Registration closes on April 15 at midnight. All participants must register in advance, pay the registration fee, and commit to raising $325 prior to race day. Volunteers can also sign up by emailing volunteers@mohonkpreserve.org or by calling (845) 255-0919. All volunteers will be provided an event t-shirt, food, and other amenities.