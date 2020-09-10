Mohonasen Central School District welcomes back students

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From elementary to high school, students in the Mohonasen Central School District returned to the classroom.

The focus was to be proactive rather than reactive. Even with an option for full remote, Superintendent Shannon Shine says 73% of students and families opted for in-person learning, saying that a comprehensive Q&A form that was longer than the actual reopening plan was a big help.

“Anxiety and fear are usually about the unknown. If we can take that out and give you the known and what you can actually expect, you can wrap your head around it,” Shine said. ” Parents can feel good, students can feel good and the teachers can feel good—we can make it happen that way.”

For kindergarten through fifth grade, they return to in-person learning full-time, if they choose. Grades six through twelve are 50% in-person and 50% remote.

The principal of Pinewood Elementary, Jason Thompson, says staff members are beyond ready and excited because of how much work went into making this happen.

“It’s scary but I know at the same time, I know what we have done here in the building. The building is the cleanest it’s ever been,” Thompson said. “With all the time that we’ve had, we’ve done everything we can do and more to make sure that the building is ready for students and for staff.”

Superintendent Shine says it’s all about adapting. He understands that students have never gone through a drop off process like this and never had to “mask up” like this. Making sure students are prepared when they get off the bus is key to getting them into a comfortable classroom setting.

“We’ve actually had our staffing do three staff development days ahead of time, so that they can get comfortable in their own space,” Shine said. “They can decorate, they can get ready for students and they are ready. That’s what happening right now as students enter the classroom.”

