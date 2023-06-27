AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Mohawks dominated the Glens Falls Dragons tallying 14 hits in a 13-1 win.

The offense wasted little time showing its power in the batter’s box in the bottom of the first. Jaxon West, who went three for three, doubled to right field, scoring two runs to give the Mohawks an early 2-0 lead.

In the next inning, his Alabama teammate Mason Swinney hit a solo home run over left field, extending the Mohawks’ lead to 3-0. Swinney went four for four, hitting three home runs, a grand slam, a triple, six RBIs, and four runs.

The Dragons’ got on the board in the fifth inning, but the Mohawks kept their foot on the gas and scored another run in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-1 lead. In the seventh inning with the bases loaded Swinney hit a grand slam to seal the win.

This win marked the 497th win for Keith Griffin as the Mohawks’ head coach.