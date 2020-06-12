Mohawk Valley moves into phase 3 of reopening

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) Today the Mohawk Valley officially entered phase 3 of reopening.

Businesses like nails salons, tattoo shops, and restaurants with indoor dining, can now reopen under new guidelines.

“We are really really happy that the Mohawk Valley started off being qualified for phase one and we have been on board ever since,” Gloversville Mayor Vincent DeSantis stated.

The Montgomery County Executive says he is confident the region will be ready for phase 4, but will continue to monitor roadblocks.

“We have been from the beginning and will continue to stay on top of nursing facilities because we know that’s where the potential is for big problems,” said Matthew Ossenfort, Montgomery County Executive.