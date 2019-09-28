Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to hold massive pet adoption clinic

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society will be holding a massive pet adoption clinic on Sunday working with Mohawk Honda to make the event possible.

More than 100 dogs, cats, and birds that are in need of their forever homes will be available. The adoption clinic will include: music, food, refreshments, and vendors offering goods and services for pets.

More than 30 local animal protection groups, shelters, and animal services will be there. The event is Sunday, October 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is being held at Mohawk Honda, 175 Freemans Bridge Road in Glenville.

Mohawk Honda will be there collecting donations of pet food, clean pet crates, litter boxes, food and water dishes to be used by participating shelters. They are also requesting donations of clean blankets and pet toys.

Most of the shelters in attendance are solely funded by donations.