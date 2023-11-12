MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is overwhelmed with dogs. At this time, the shelter can no longer accept animals from the public.

CEO, Ashley Jeffrey Bouck, says a continued influx of animals from municipalities has put them in another tough spot. “Our Capital Region community came out in force over the summer when we were at this point. Many people opened up their homes and adopted, fostered, or donated. We are putting out the call for help once again.”

There are currently 124 dogs at the shelter, not counting the 22 additional dogs in the care of foster families. Along with a “name-your-adoption-fee” promotion and donations, there are other ways to ease the burden.

“If you can’t adopt right now, think about maybe fostering. How great would it be to have an animal home for the holidays and for them to experience a holiday in a home versus our shelter,” described Bouck.

In a letter posted to Facebook, Bouck describes the humane society’s use of offices, meeting rooms, and other makeshift spaces as housing for dogs. She says every effort will be taken to prevent euthanasia.

“We’re very proud of ourselves to have a very high live release rate. Over 90% of our animals will go on to homes. That’s why we are putting out a plea for our community to step up and also our municipalities to step up,” explained Bouck.

MHHS will honor the “name-your-adoption-fee” promotion throughout November. They are open Monday to Saturday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.