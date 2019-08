MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Hudson Humane Society unveiled their new low-cost spay and neuter clinic.

The program is designed to help people who have a limited income, so if you don’t want your dog or cat to become pregnant, the humane society is urging pet owners to come in and get the procedure done.

The clinic will also offer other services well.

People do have to qualify for the low-cost pricing. The details can be found on the shelter’s website.