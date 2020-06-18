Mohawk Hudson Humane Society hosting virtual gala

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is holding it’s annual gala, but this time, they’re going virtual.

Hosted by Benson’s Pet Center, the ‘Hope Grows Here’ gala will take place on Saturday, June 20, starting at 6p.m. As a non-profit, donations are essential for their services and in years past, this event has been one of their biggest fundraisers. Funds that are raised will go directly to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, helping with vaccinations, medical care, behavior and enrichment programs and overall care for the animals.

From Nicole’s Catering, you can order gourmet meals ahead of time and eat them from the comfort of your home, as donations can be given through the meals. You can also go online as anybody can join the event.

Emcee’s Greg Aidala and CEO Ashley Jeffrey Bouck will be providing an engaging program and even though things are different right now, they’re working hard as ever to care for their loving animals

“We need the funding, we still have many animals in our care, the work doesnt stop,” Jeffrey Bouck said. “We’ve been an essential service the whole time. Even if we couldn’t have the public necessarily come into us, we’ve still been here every single day showing up for the animals. The donations are needed just as much now as they were before.”

WTEN NEWS10 ABC’s Steve Caporizzo will be a special guest, sharing many of his inspiring stories along with videos of shelter residents.