Mohawk Hudson Humane Society hosting "Paws Where You Are" to help homeless pets

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From July 9 to July 16, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is hosting a Virtual event named Paws Where You Are. An event to help homeless pets find loving homes.

Paws Where You Are wants is asking you to create your own donations page and record yourself doing an activity to try and raise money. You can choose any activity you want with whoever you want and try to earn prizes for receiving donations.

The goal is to raise $25,000 with all money going to animal care and adoption programs.

For more information on the event and to sign up for your own donations page go to the Paws Where You Are website.

