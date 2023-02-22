ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society recently asked for help to fill the pet food pantry and the community responded! In addition to donations that arrived this past weekend, a delivery truck stopped at the humane society on Tuesday carrying 171 boxes from Amazon, all filled with pet food.

The pet food pantry helps provide cat and dog food and limited pet supplies to anyone in need of help caring for their animals. To learn more about the pet food pantry and other locations they support, click here.