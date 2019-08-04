Mohawk Hudson Humane Society celebrates 500 Pet Challenge

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is holding a community celebration Sunday, Aug. 4th from 12-4 p.m. at its 3 Oakland Ave. Animal Care Center.

The 500 Pet Challenge was named for the more than 500 pets that the Humane Society cares for within the month of July. The event is free, open to the public, and those with dogs are welcome to bring them along.

The event features music by the S.R.O. band, vendors, food, and activities for children. Attendees are invited to bring their own blankets and chairs to enjoy the music and activities on the society’s green space. The event will also feature paw painting and kiddie pools for the dogs.

People looking for a new companion can receive 50% off adoption fees for pets age one year and older.

The society always appreciates donations of dry cat and dog food for their Pet Food Pantry as well.

Pet- and people-friendly dogs that are current on shots are welcome. For more information visit mohawkhumane.org or the Society’s Facebook page @mohawkhumane.