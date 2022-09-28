SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mohawk Honda is hosting a Trunk or Treat event the day before Halloween for local families. The event is considered to be a safer event than trick or treating.

On Sunday, October 30, Mohawk Honda at 175 Freemans Bridge Road, Schenectady will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event. Mohawk Honda employees and their families will be decorating the trunks of their vehicles, dressing up in costumes, and handing out candy. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public.