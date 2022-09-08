ALBANY,N.Y. (NEWS10)—Mobile sports betting started at the very end of the last college and NFL football season. New York State Gaming Commission said there will be more college games this Saturday through 4 pm, than all football games combined since mobile sports betting began in New York State.

Back In January of 2022, mobile sports wagering was expected to generate $249 million in tax revenue.

However, it has exceed expectations. As of the end of August, the actual gross gaming revenue is $766.4 million, which brings tax collection to over $390 million – in addition to $200 million in licensing fees.

“Tonight we are expecting volumes that have exceeded anything we’ve seen in the state of New York outside of the Super Bowl before,” stated Zach Schlouch, Director of Sports Book Operations for BetRivers. “And we think players will have a lot to bet on and check out throughout the came from whistle to whistle tonight.”

Johnny Avello, Director of Sports Operations for Draft Kings, said he’s too is expecting a lot of people to place bets.

“This is the kick off and it’s just a great match up between two teams,” said Avello. “And then that will roll over to Sunday where we will have more morning and afternoon and a Sunday night game, which will also be isolated and then a Monday night game of course. So tonight’s a big one and it usually is a great match up. The NFL does a great job at putting two of the better teams opposed to each other.”

The state said there are a total of 3 million users who are registered to participate in New York’s mobile sports wagering.

“As DraftKings continues to be in New York, others throughout the state will join up and participate, especially now for a complete football season,” said Avello. “And people are now familiar with draft kings. They see all the different types of bets and content that we offer, so I do look for an even bigger participation than last year.”

A majority of the state tax imposed on this goes to fund education, in addition to funding sports programs for underprivileged youth and gambling education and treatment.