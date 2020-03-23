Mobile hospitals head to NY and other states hit by COVID-19, and more Trump updates

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 22, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10/AP) — According to President Donald Trump’s Sunday evening press conference, he’s ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to the hard-hit states of New York, Washington, and California amid the coronavirus pandemic. For New York, that would mean another 1,000 hospital beds.

Trump also revealed how many respirators and other personal protective equipment sent by the federal government to New York and the other hard-hit states. This as local leaders have appealed to the government to provide more, and as Trump has held off using his full authority under the Defense Production Act to marshal the private sector’s capabilities.

Trump says it’s up to states to try to get the materials first. He says: “We’re sort of a backup for states.”

Trump says he’s also giving governors in those three states national guard access, keeping it under local control but providing federal funding.

Sharing his goal of winning the war with the coronavirus, Trump was joined at the podium by FEMA director Peter Gaynor, who reiterated the importance of personal protective gear like respirators, masks, gloves, and gowns in New York.

From a federal stockpile, New York has received:

186,416 N95 masks

444,078 surgical masks

84,560 face shields

68,944 surgical gowns

245,486 gloves

