Mobile Command Center deployed in Mohawk Valley to help storm victims file insurance claims

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Governor’s Office announced Thursday that a Mobile Command Center will be sent to the Mohawk Valley to provide insurance aid to those affected by the Halloween storm that caused power outages, flooding across the state, and a state of emergency declared in 13 counties.

The Department of Transportation said all 118 road closures that were affected have been re-opened with at least one alternate lane. Restoration efforts are ongoing until all affected roads have been reopened.

Damage assessments are being done on canals and power restoration efforts are continuing. Members of the National Guard have also been deployed along with other emergency response and management teams.

In addition, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has deployed specialists who are evaluating damage in order to apply for potential federal disaster aid.

“We are continuing our cleanup and recovery efforts with additional personnel and resources to provide impacted residents with on-the-ground, one-on-one assistance, and we continue to urge all residents to exercise extreme caution,” Gov. Cuomo said. “These mobile command units are critical in helping residents with insurance claims, where widespread property damage has occurred, and I encourage anyone with questions about their insurance coverage to stop by the command center and get the facts.”

Last week, the governor declared a state of emergency for Cayuga, Chautauqua, Cortland, Dutchess, Erie, Essex, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Saratoga, Warren, and Jefferson Counties as heavy rain and 70-mph winds caused flooding and power outages throughout most of the state.

The mobile command unit in Herkimer County will be open between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Thursday-Sunday to help residents and business owners file insurance claims as needed.

The unit will be at the Town of Newport Fire Department. Residents who are not able to visit the Mobile Command Center can call the Department’s Disaster Hotline at 800-339-1759, Monday- Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for help with insurance-related issues.