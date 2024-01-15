ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream of unity, equality and justice was held in Albany’s South End Monday. The event doubled as a kick-off for the new Alice Moore Black Arts & Cultural Center.

It was announced in October that the center would be replacing the African-American Culture Center of the Capital Region, which was dissolved because of a lack of funding. There are plans for expansion to add housing to help bring the center revenue.

“It’s going to be involved in so much in our community, in terms of looking at our culture, getting people to observe what Dr. King was talking about,” said Alice Green, President of the Alice Moore Foundation.

“This cultural center represents the desire to give people an understanding of African-American cultural history. It seeks to tear down stereotypes that people have about people of color,” said Reverend Antonio Booth from Macedonia Baptist Church.

The center is having its first, open-to-the-public meeting on February 1.