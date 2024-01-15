ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Marchers on Monday braved the cold for a solemn tribute to the fallen civil rights leader on his holiday, which this year, happened to fall on what would have been his 95th birthday.

Forever memorialized in stone at Albany’s Lincoln Park, is the image of protesters at the 1963 March on the nation’s capital. Dr. Martin Luther King’s statue stands in front of them, leading them. So too today did the memory of King lead a flock of marchers, this time at our state’s capital. They came to this statue, dedicated to keeping the true meaning of the holiday alive, despite the 20-degree weather.

The memorial song Taps served as a symphony to the day’s pomp and circumstance. “We need more love to get rid of the hatred in this country,” said marcher Jackie Ward.

“A lot of people are so disconnected from his legacy, you know. So just, even getting up this morning instead of sleeping in or going to the mall to come and kind of pay respects. I think it’s the least I can do,” said Danielle Mackey of Albany. “Sometimes when a person is gone we get amnesia and we forget the work…we forgot all about the suffering they did when we all enjoy what we enjoy now,” added Bishop Avery Comithier.

There’s an important distinction in Dr King’s work for Albany Human Rights Commissioner Rosie Love — equality versus equity.

“There would be no way that we could catch up if we were focused on simply equality. Right now there are communities that are so far behind that we need to pour in additional resources just to get to the place that we need to be so that everybody has equal access to the right services” Love told NEWS10.

Back at the King memorial, excerpts of his famous speeches are carved all over it. “Free at last” one read. “We shall overcome” read another.

But achieving Dr King’s dream is a matter of not just rhetoric but action for Bishop Comithier. He says the clergyman’s fight for nonviolence must continue today, especially for Albany’s youth.

“We’re seeing a lot of young people dying in the streets at the hands of each other, and so nonviolence is holding that against the enemy but it’s against one another,” Comithier told NEWS10’s Zion Decoteau.