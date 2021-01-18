MLK Day 2021: Capital Region celebrates from home

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington. A new documentary “MLK/FBI,” shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King. (AP Photo/File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While important to recognize every year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021 holds a significant amount of weight. In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests through the streets of American cities during the summer of 2020, it is clear that the words of Martin Luther King Jr. are still relevant today.

Even during a public health pandemic, there are ways to honor the late Dr. King and his call for equality among all people. Both the Cities of Albany and Troy will be celebrating with virtual events this year.

City of Albany:

The City of Albany will air a video on the Albany Events pages at Jan. 18 at noon. It will feature the city’s annual wreath laying ceremony, messages from area dignitaries, Albany School District students reading excerpts from the “I Have a Dream” speech and musical performances by local artists.

The City says this tribute celebrates the life and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact on our own community.

Viewers can watch on the Albany Events Facebook page or on the Albany Events YouTube page.

City of Troy:

Troy’s 22nd Capital Region Martin Luther King Holiday Labor and Community Celebration will take place Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The theme of this year’s free virtual program is “Rise Up! The Struggle Continues.”

Keynote speakers will be Charles Barron (Assemblymember District 60), Dr. Ron Daniels (President, Institute of the Black World 21st Century), and Denise Berkley (Executive Vice President, CSEA).

Jerry Ford and Shana Davis will be the hosts, with a guest appearance by musician Taina Asili. The event features local poets D. Colin, Shania Jackson and Erika Diggs. Participants will split up into thematic groups for discussion and report back afterward.

For more information, visit the Martin Luther King Holiday Labor and Community Celebration website.