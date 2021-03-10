Mixed reactions from local representatives on COVID Relief Bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The American Rescue Plan has passed in the house, nearly finalizing the new COVID Relief Bill. Local New York and Massachusetts representatives had mixed reactions to its passage.

The bill passed in the house Wednesday afternoon with thunderous applause from Democrats, but it wasn’t without a fight from Republican lawmakers. Many said this is not a bipartisan bill but simply under the guise of a COVID relief plan to pass liberal legislation.

The vote reflected that opinion. All Republicans voting “nay” and all but one Democrat voting “yay.”

“I’m excited and encouraged because there’s a huge bit of need out there that needs to address crush the virus but also to regrow the economy,” Congressman New York Congressman Paul Tonko said.

Tonko said the extended unemployment benefits and the forthcoming stimulus checks will help people with essential needs like rent, mortgages, food, and heat for their homes. He’s also encouraged that the bill will provide a more “strategic plan” for vaccinations and bolster the supply.

“It provides for children in the schools, dollars into the family pocket, and people back to work,” Tonko said. “This bill puts the shot in the arm.

Congressman Richard Neal of Massachusetts agreed, calling it a “monumental piece of legislation.”

“In the 33 years I have served in this house, I don’t know if I will ever cast a more important vote than what we are about to do and of such great consequence,” Neal said.

But Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik voted no, and had strong words against the bill in a statement sent to News10 ABC.

“Rather than focusing on bipartisan COVID-19 relief to safely re-open our economy and schools, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and President Biden instead rammed through a partisan $1.9 trillion spending package stuffed with their Far-Left wish list,” Stefanik stated.

The $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill will soon head to President Biden’s desk, where a final signature is planned for Friday.