Mississippi woman arrested for being in public with coronavirus

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for being out in public after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, officers responded to a call on Highway 15 in the town.

Police said Quinyelda Clifton-Luckett violated health department orders with respect to life-threatening communicable diseases.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES: