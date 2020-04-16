Latest News

Mississippi woman arrested for being in public with coronavirus

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for being out in public after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, officers responded to a call on Highway 15 in the town.

Police said Quinyelda Clifton-Luckett violated health department orders with respect to life-threatening communicable diseases.

