Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for Palenville man

William Widden was last seen on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in Palenville.

PALENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for William ‘Tom’ Widden. He is 80 years old and living with dementia. He may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen on Pine Avenue in the hamlet of Palenville, Greene County at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28. He was driving a 2016 gray Lincoln MKZ with New York registration 262GR.

Police say he may have been in the area of Delmar, Albany County at approximately 9:45 a.m. on October 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police in Catskill at (518) 622-8600 or call 911.

LATEST STORIES