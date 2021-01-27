Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert issued for James Buchanan, 83, of Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls City Police Department has issued a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for Charles Buchanan, 83, of Glens Falls.

Police say Buchanan is a white male who is 5,10″, 220 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes.

Police say Buchanan has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Park Street in the city of Glens Falls, Warren County at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 26. He was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and a red plaid flannel shirt and has a short beard. He is believed to be on foot.

If you have any information call the Glens Falls City Police Department at (518) 761-3840 or 911.

