UPDATE: The Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert was canceled as of 10:26 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for Rosalie Harvey, 79, of Richmondville. According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Harvey has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Harvey was last seen on Laurel Lane in Schoharie County on Saturday, March 26, at about 4 p.m. She was driving a 2011 white Toyota Corolla, with New York plates reading JNY-5898.

Police said she was last seen wearing a green sweater. Harvey is described as being five feet tall, weighing a hundred and sixty pounds. She is white, has hazel eyes, and has gray hair.

The Schoharie County Sheriffs’ Office is asking the public for help. If you see Harvey or the car she was seen last driving, please contact police at (518) 295-8114 or 911.